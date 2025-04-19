Mass. State Police trooper taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lexington on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The trooper was riding their motorcycle in the area of 1 Cranberry Hill when the crash occurred, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Investigators believe the trooper crashed when their motorcycle "came into contact with some debris in the road."

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday.

The crash came on a morning when thousands flocked to Lexington to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group