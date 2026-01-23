Mass. State Police investigating after school bus accident in Roslindale

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a bus accident in Roslindale.

Around 3:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of 46 Enneking Parkway to reports of a school bus that had rolled over.

State police confirmed that all students and bus occupants were able to exit the bus, with no injuries reported.

Parents are currently on the way to pick up their children, and a tow is on scene for the bus.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

Boston 25 News crews are on the way to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group