Massachusetts State Police Academy suspends boxing program after death of recruit

Massachusetts State Police on Sunday announced they are pausing some aspects of their recruit’s training as they review the Academy’s defensive tactics program following the death of recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia.

The Academy has suspended the full-contact boxing training program and State Police Colonel John Mawn asked the State Police Division of Standards and Training to comprehensively investigate the Academy’s defensive tactics program on the day of the incident.

State Police said they are cooperating fully with the Worcester District Attorney’s office and urged the DA to select an independent investigator as soon as possible. Because Delgado-Garcia is a former employee of the Worcester DA’s office, DA Joseph Early decided an independent agency must lead the investigation.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury while participating in boxing training at the Academy in New Braintree.

Sources say he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

Delgado-Garcia was sworn in as a trooper in his final hours. Colonel Mawn has provided state police with peer support resources and employee assistance for the remainder of the 90th Recruit Training Troop’s time at the Academy.

“The Department continues to extend its deepest sympathy and support to his grieving loved ones and our devastated department members as the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding his death continues,” State Police said in a statement.

Boston 25 Investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Massachusetts State Senator Michael Moore, one of three Worcester lawmakers who sent a letter to the attorney general, reinforcing calls for an independent investigation.

“We don’t want whatever report to come out to be tainted by anyone being able to claim there’s a conflict of interest,” Moore told Kavanagh.

Conversations with four independent, local, state, and federal entities began on September 13, Early’s office told Boston 25 News. They have yet to decide whether to take jurisdiction of the case.

“I think the fact that we had someone die, we’ve had a tragedy..that this should be something that should take precedence,” Moore said.

The academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

State police said Sunday that the Delgado-Garcia Family has “the full measure of ceremonial support for the wake and burial of their son.”

