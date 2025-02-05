Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1M prize on scratch ticket purchased at popular restaurant

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket she purchased at a popular restaurant.

Brenda Stineman, of Stoughton, chose the cash option on her “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Stineman told the Lottery that she plans on renovating her home with the winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at The Chateau Restaurant at 404 Boston-Providence Turnpike in Norwood.

The restaurant will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

