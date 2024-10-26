Mass. State Lottery winner: Springfield man wins $1 million prize on scratch ticket game

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket game.

William Carpenter of Springfield chose the cash option on his “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” prize. He will receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Carpenter purchased his winning ticket at Sunoco, 336 Centre St. in Abington, and says he plans to put his winnings into savings.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” ticket is one of six holiday-themed tickets that launched on October 15. In addition to chances to win top prizes ranging from $500 to $2.5 million, players can enter non-winning holiday tickets into a drawing for chances to win cash prizes from $100 to $10,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

