Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins big prize on ticket gifted to him by friend

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a big lottery prize on a scratch ticket that was gifted to him by a friend.

Matthew Tracy, of Worcester, chose the cash option on his “$10,000,000 Bonanza” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to Lottery officials.

Tracy told the Lottery that “it still doesn’t feel real” that he won and that he has no plans for his winnings yet.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wachusett Farms at 106 Worcester Street in West Boylston.

Wachusett Farms will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

