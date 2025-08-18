Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to invest in property after hitting $4M scratch ticket prize

BOURNE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has big plans after he recently won a $4 million prize on a scratch ticket.

Anthony Wetherbee, of East Wareham, recently became the third and final grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Bonus 100X” instant ticket game.

Wetherbee chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

Wetherbee told the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission that he plans to use his winnings to invest in property.

He purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 174 Clay Pond Road in Bourne.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

