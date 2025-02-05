Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to buy new truck after winning $1M on scratch ticket

ADAMS, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket he purchased at a gas station.

Craig Raymond, of Adams, chose to receive his “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Raymond plans on purchasing a new truck with the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Mobil at 160 Howland Avenue in Adams.

The gas station receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group