Mass. State Lottery winner: Hyannis man wins million prize on scratch ticket game

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket game.

John Hanafin of Hyannis chose the annuity option on his “Diamond Deluxe” $30 instant ticket game prize.

He received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes). He said he plans on putting the winnings towards his family.

He purchased his winning ticket at Corner Food Mart, 640 Main St. in Hyannis.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group