Mass State Lottery: Trust accepts $1 million prize on scratch ticket sold in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A woman recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket sold in Fitchburg.

Squeaky Wheel Trust, represented by trustee Katherine Bagdis, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) on their “Lifetime Millions” instant ticket game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Honey Farms, 487 Princeton Rd. in Fitchburg.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

