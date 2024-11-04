Mass State Lottery: Trust accepts $1 million prize on scratch ticket sold in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A woman recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket sold in Fitchburg.
Squeaky Wheel Trust, represented by trustee Katherine Bagdis, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) on their “Lifetime Millions” instant ticket game.
The winning ticket was purchased at Honey Farms, 487 Princeton Rd. in Fitchburg.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
