Mass. schools announce delayed openings after some overnight snow. See the list

Heads up, parents and students!

Some schools in Massachusetts announced delayed openings on Thursday morning after a small burst of snow moved through overnight.

According to the Boston 25 News weather closings and delays page, more than a dozen schools in the Bay State pushed back the start of school by two hours.

This comes after some communities, including the Worcester area, received a fresh coating of snowfall.

A little snow last night north & west of #Boston. Feel free to send along your report @boston25! pic.twitter.com/guU1hO3MmH — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 22, 2026

While the overnight snow is a nuisance for some, the bigger concern comes Sunday into Monday, when up to a foot of snow is possible across Massachusetts.

The Boston 25 Weather Team is continuing to monitor the timing, track, and expected snow totals for the storm.

©2026 Cox Media Group