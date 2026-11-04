Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark poised to become 1st woman to serve as House majority leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark is poised to make history when Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Clark will become the first woman in U.S. history to serve as House majority leader.

Clark, who has represented Massachusetts’ 5th District in Congress since 2013, currently serves as House minority whip, one of the highest-ranking positions in Democratic leadership.

The historic change comes after Democrats won control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

“The American people didn’t just reject the failures and broken promises of the last two years,” Clark said during a Wednesday news conference. “They didn’t just vote for damage control. They have entrusted a Democratic Congress to lead us forward to something better.”

The Democratic takeover could also result in another historic first.

Jeffries is poised to become the first Black man to serve as speaker of the House. He will still need to win the formal floor vote for speaker after the new Congress convenes in January.

Clark’s expected elevation to majority leader would give Massachusetts one of the most powerful positions in congressional leadership as Democrats prepare to set the House agenda in the new Congress.

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