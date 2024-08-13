Mass. man wins $4M lottery prize after stopping at liquor store to buy birthday gift for friend

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man won $4 million on a $10 scratch ticket that he purchased at his neighborhood liquor store after stopping to get a birthday present for a friend.

Robert J. Ostrye Jr., of New Bedford, chose the cash option on his “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Ostrye told the Lottery that he plans on doing some home renovations and helping others with his winnings.

Ostrye purchased his winning ticket at Jay’s Wine & Spirits on Dartmouth Street in New Bedford.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

