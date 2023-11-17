Mass. man wanted in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping in NH arrested in Texas, police say

SALEM, NH — A Massachusetts man who had been wanted in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping at a business in Salem, New Hampshire, in September was arrested in Texas on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers in Katy, Texas, arrested Nelson Perez, 58, of Methuen, on a warrant charging him with armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department.

On the afternoon of Sept. 27, police say Perez robbed the Loan Max at 522 South Broadway at gunpoint and then tied up two workers before fleeing the scene with stolen cash in hand.

Perez was identified as a suspect and tracked down in Katy after an extensive investigation that included the execution of multiple search warrants and witness interviews.

Perez is being held pending an arraignment and a request for extradition to New Hampshire.

Massachusetts State Police, the Essex Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in apprehending Perez.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Salem police at 603-893-1911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

