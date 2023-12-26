Mass. man seriously injured in Christmas morning crash in Spencer

SPENCER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was seriously injured in an early Christmas morning crash in Spencer, police said.

Spencer police responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Paxton and Thompson Roads just before 1 a.m.

When on scene officers located a 31-year-old male driver suffering from significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to UMass Medical Center, police wrote on social media.

Serious car crash in Spencer (Spencer Fire Department)

Police said it appears speed was an “obvious factor” in the crash and are investigating if the vehicle may have also been involved in a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Worcester, before crashing in Spencer.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

