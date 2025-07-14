Mass. man screened at Logan Airport indicted for distributing child porn showing kids as young as 4

BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Ashland man on child pornography charges depicting children as young as 4, months after he flew into Logan International Airport from Iceland.

Brent Vreeland, 36, was indicted on one count each of transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Monday.

Vreeland has remained in federal custody since his arrest in April. He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Boston on Thursday.

According to the charging documents, Vreeland was flagged for secondary screening at Logan International Airport upon arrival from Reykjavik, Iceland in October.

Prosecutors allege that during a review of Vreeland’s cell phone, images and videos depicting child pornography were found in his Telegram Messenger app.

A subsequent forensic examination of the device allegedly revealed approximately 30 media files depicting child sexual abuse material in direct messages with other unknown Telegram users, Foley said.

Prosecutors allege that Vreeland received and distributed three such videos in October 2021, depicting the abuse of minor victims between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.

In one exchange, Vreeland allegedly asked another user to trade child sexual abuse material files for “the youngest [they] hve [sic],” prosecutors said.

If convicted of transportation of child pornography, Vreeland faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of receipt of child pornography, Vreeland faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of possession of child pornography, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

