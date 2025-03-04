Mass. man pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl and cocaine, his brother remains a fugitive

BOSTON — A Malden man has pleaded guilty to his role in distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in local neighborhoods while his brother who is also charged remains a fugitive, the U.S. Attorney said.

Logan Pierre, a/k/a “LO,” 33, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, 40 grams and more of fentanyl and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy scheduled sentencing for June 5.

In June 2024, Pierre was charged along with his brother, Isaiah Pierre, who remains a fugitive, Foley said.

In the fall of 2023, an investigation began into drug trafficking activities conducted by Logan and, allegedly, Isaiah Pierre.

Investigators allege that the Pierre brothers were actively selling methamphetamine in the greater Boston area, Foley said.

Between October 2023 and May 2024, Logan Pierre and, allegedly, Isaiah Pierre sold or arranged the sale of a pound methamphetamine on at least five separate controlled purchases, prosecutors said.

A search of Logan Pierre’s apartment yielded an additional 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors said.

For the charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, 40 grams and more of fentanyl, and cocaine, Logan Pierre faces a sentence of a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group