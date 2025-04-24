Mass. man, 79, pleads guilty to child porn after 340K files found on his computer, feds say

BOSTON — A Turner Falls man has pleaded guilty to child pornography after hundreds of thousands of pornographic images of children were found on his computer, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Edward Dunphy, 79, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for July 30.

Dunphy was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2023.

Dunphy was identified through an investigation of peer-to-peer file-sharing networks, Foley said.

During a May 18, 2023 search of Dunphy’s home, over 340,000 files containing child sexual abuse material were located on Dunphy’s computer and external hard drives, Foley said.

For the charge of possession of child pornography, Dunphy faces a sentence of at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

