Mass. man in meth trafficking ring run by motorcycle club gets prison time, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for trafficking crystal methamphetamine while a member of a local motorcycle club, the U.S. Attorney said.

James Adams, a/k/a “Jimmy,” 43, of Byfield, was sentenced Friday to 151 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down his sentence.

Adams pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine.

Adams was one of four people charged in connection with a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring in eastern Massachusetts that was run by members and associates of the Unknown Bikers Motorcycle Club, prosecutors said.

In October 2023, law enforcement received information about drug trafficking activities of a large-scale methamphetamine supplier in eastern Massachusetts.

Over the next several months, investigators identified Adams as a drug trafficker who distributed methamphetamine to customers throughout eastern Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said controlled purchases of methamphetamine were conducted with Adams, as well as with his co-conspirators James Snow of Tewksbury, Danielle Steenbruggen of Peabody, and Daniel Loughman of Wakefield.

Investigators seized approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine and four firearms throughout the investigation from controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops, and search warrants.

Adams is the second person to be sentenced to prison in the case.

Steenbruggen, who pleaded guilty in August, was sentenced in November to 93 months in prison.

Snow, who pleaded guilty in December, is scheduled for sentencing on March 23.

Loughman, who pleaded guilty in December, is scheduled for sentencing on April 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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