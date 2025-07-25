Mass. man indicted for trafficking firearms, sold rifles in local parking lot, feds say

BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Everett man for trafficking firearms, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Joao Victor Da Silva Soares, 21, was indicted on one count each of dealing firearms without a license and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Da Silva Soares will be arraigned in federal court in Boston on July 30, Foley said. He was previously charged by criminal complaint in January.

According to the charging documents, between August and September 2024, Da Silva Soares supplied firearms for sale in eastern Massachusetts.

Specifically, on Aug. 26, 2024, Da Silva Soares allegedly delivered two AM-15 rifles and sold them for $6,000 in a parking lot in Malden.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 11, 2024, Da Silva Soares took part in another sale involving a total of five firearms, consisting of rifles, pistols and a shotgun, outside a house in Milford.

If convicted, for each charge, Da Silva Soares faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

