Mass. man hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing snowmobile into tree on NH trail

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was seriously injured after authorities say he crashed his snowmobile into a tree while navigating a trail in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Anthony Farin, 59, of Whitman, was operating the snowmobile in the White Mountain National Forest in Bethlehem just after noon on Monday when he struck a tree on Corridor 11 trail, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The Twin Mountain Fire Department used an ATV with a rescue sled to get to Farin, who was taken to Littleton Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Farin was snowmobiling with his wife when he attempted to make a sharp left-hand turn on the trail,” Fish and Game said in a statement. “It appears that he pushed on the throttle instead of the handlebars while turning, causing him to crash into a ditch and strike a tree.”

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

