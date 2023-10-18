Mass. man facing rape charge after allegedly picking woman up from Boston nightclub

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is facing a rape charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman who got in his car over the weekend, after she thought he was her Uber driver.

Boston Police arrested 29-year-old Qabel Najeeb, of Worcester, on Sunday night after he allegedly picked up a woman from Bijou Nightclub early Saturday morning, drove her to an alley near Storrow Drive and raped her.

According to the police report, officers responded to the Massachusetts General Hospital to speak with the victim. The woman stated to police that after leaving the nightclub she got into what she thought was her Uber, but surveillance video from surrounding businesses shows the woman getting into a blue Toyota Corolla that Najeeb was driving.

The report states the car then drove from Stuart Street to Charles Street by the Boston Common. The victim told the detectives Najeeb allegedly stopped by some brownstone buildings just before Storrow Drive and says he pushed her into the back seat of his car, out a T-shirt over the window to block the view and then raped her.

The victim told the detectives she was “afraid of being hurt so she did not move.” After the alleged assault, Najeeb drove around before dropping her off near her house.

The following day, the victim showed police a strange number in her phone which belonged to Najeeb.

Police arrested Najeeb late Sunday night and was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Najeeb’s car is registered in Massachusetts, but his driver’s license is from Texas.

Boston 25 has reached out to see if Najeeb is a driver for Uber but have not heard back at this time.

He will be back in court on November 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

