Mass. man facing DUI charges after driving wrong way on I-93 in NH

CANTERBURY, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested in New Hampshire over the weekend for driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 while intoxicated, authorities said.

James McGillicuddy, 35, of Medford, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Concord District Court on charges of driving while under the influence and reckless conduct, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on the southbound side of I-93 in Northfield just after 12:15 a.m. on Sunday found a silver 2016 Subaru Crosstrek pulled over to the left shoulder of the road, facing the wrong way, by mile marker 50.6 in Canterbury, state police said.

There was no one around the Subaru when troopers arrived at the scene, but during a subsequent investigation, they found a man who had fallen while running through the woods.

The man, who identified himself as McGillicuddy, told troopers that he was the driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, according to state police.

Investigators later determined that McGillicuddy’s vehicle came to a stop because it ran out of gas.

McGillicuddy was taken into custody and held on preventive detention in Merrimack County Jail pending arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

