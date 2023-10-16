Mass. man charged with DUI, accused of driving 127 mph on I-95 in NH

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he sped down Interstate 95 in New Hampshire at nearly double the posted speed limit on Saturday.

Collin J. Farrell, of Westwood, was spotted driving 127 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on the southbound side of the highway in North Hampton and a trooper tried to pull him over, but he would not stop and fled towards Massachusetts, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Farrell eventually slowed to 60 mph while exhibiting lane control issues and ultimately stopped south of the Hampton toll plaza, where he was taken into custody.

Farrell is facing aggravated DUI charges including attempting to elude, impairment, and reckless operation.

He is due in Hampton District Court on October 26.

