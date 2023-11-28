Mass. magician pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who traveled around New England as a magician for decades pleaded guilty on Tuesday to child pornography offenses.

46-year-old Scott Jameson of Sutton pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of transportation of child pornography.

He worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing at libraries and private and family events across New England, usually for children as young as kindergarten age, according to The United States District Attorney’s Office.

In 2022, Jameson reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia. Federal authorities say he was observed interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park and allegedly slept in bed with two pre-teen boys on more than one occasion.

Investigators also learned that Jameson, who was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland, traveled from Boston to Cambodia again in August.

On October 19, 2022, he was stopped at Logan Airport on his way back from Cambodia, where officers found a video of one of his most recent trips there. In the video, officials say the genitals of a young boy, between the ages of 5 and 7, were shown, and that Jameson admitted to creating the video and transferring it from his camera to his hard drive.

He was officially charged with a criminal complaint in October 2022.

Jameson is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 7, 2024.

The charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of transportation of child pornography provides for a sentence of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Anyone with questions about this case should call 617-748-3274.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group