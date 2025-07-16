Mass. lawmaker facing charges of drunken driving, property damage after arrest near State House

BOSTON — A Massachusetts lawmaker is facing charges after police say he was arrested on Beacon Hill near the State House in Boston early Wednesday morning.

State Rep. John J. Lawn was arrested around 1:45 a.m. on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of property damage, a Boston Police Department spokesman told Boston 25 News.

Lawn is a Democrat who represents the state’s 10th Middlesex District, which includes the communities of Newton, Waltham, and Watertown.

Lawn also chairs the Committee on Health Care Financing.

The Massachusetts Republican Party issued a statement in response to Lawn’s arrest, calling for his resignation.

“Wednesday’s arrest is another example of Beacon Hill Democrats using their titles to try and avoid punishment. By declaring himself a lawmaker at the time of his arrest, it’s clear Rep. Lawn sought to escape the consequences of his actions,” MassGOP spokesman Mark Steffen said. He should resign and offer the residents of Watertown the chance to elect a new representative who doesn’t ask officers to look the other way when he allegedly breaks the law."

Boston 25 News has reached out to Lawn’s office for comment on the incident.

Boston police didn’t immediately share additional details on the arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

