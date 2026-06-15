Mass. hiker dies after suffering medical emergency on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. — A 20-year-old from Massachusetts died after suffering a medical emergency on Mount Monadnock, according to officials from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

On Saturday, June 13, officers received a call from Mountain Patrol Rangers regarding a hiker that was suffering a medical incident on the Cascade Link Trail .75 miles from the Park Headquarters on Poole Road.

Good Samaritans came across the hiker and called 911. They then began CPR as his condition deteriorated.

Despite efforts from officials who responded to the scene, 20-year-old Joshua Luth of Lancaster succumbed to the medical event at the scene.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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