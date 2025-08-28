Mass. Gov. Healey blasts Trump administration’s South Station takeover threat

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey spoke out Thursday after a Trump administration official suggested a federal takeover of Boston’s South Station.

“What the Trump Administration is doing in DC and now threatening to do at South Station is outrageous, wrong, and has nothing to do with transportation or public safety," Healey said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

Healey’s strong words come after Deputy Director of Transportation Steven Bradbury said the Trump administration needs to “address the cleanliness, the crime, the safety, and security" of South Station for workers and passengers, The Boston Globe reported.

Bradbury‘s comments came during the rollout of a new Acela train at South Station and after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Trump administration was taking control of Washington’s Union Station from Amtrak.

“It’s more political theater, more political power grabs from Donald Trump,” Healey added. “We don’t need or want his interference here. We’re not going to let the guy who went bankrupt six times take over our train stations.”

The Amtrak’s new high-speed train, the NextGen Acela, started serving the Northeast Corridor on Thursday morning.

