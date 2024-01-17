Mass General Brigham to use drones to deliver medical equipment, medicines to patient homes

BOSTON — Mass General Brigham will begin using drones to deliver medical equipment and medicines to patient homes, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Boston hospital has entered into an agreement with Draganfly Inc. to provide drone delivery services for Home Hospital patients, Draganfly said in a statement.

Home Hospital “aims to create a model that enhances the overall patient experience, improves access to essential services, and provides more cost-effective solutions for its patients,” the company said.

Medical drone pick-up and deliveries can include critical medicines, technical equipment, and laboratory work.

Draganfly’s drone technology and pilot services “will map and develop delivery routes to support the needs of both patients and staff” of Mass General Brigham’s Home Hospital, which is one of the largest in the country, the company said.

Draganfly’s technology “aims to enhance the quality of care and support for Mass General Brigham’s Home Hospital patients by reducing traffic-related delays around its geographic catchment of the greater Boston metro area, eliminating challenges associated with traditional transportation methods, and enabling the swift and efficient delivery of essential supplies,” the statement said.

“At Mass General Brigham, we are looking at the future of healthcare, and part of that vision is taking care of patients in the comfort of their homes,” Dr. David Levine, clinical director of research and development at Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home, said in a statement. “In accomplishing this at scale, we understand that we need to continue to evolve our processes to support home-based care. These types of technological solutions allow us the opportunity to create a paradigm shift in our care delivery.”

“This is an exciting step forward in the healthcare industry that will help to create a better and healthier future for those who need it,” Cameron Chell, president and CEO of Draganfly, said in a statement . “Our drone technology will minimize potential delays in ground transportation, providing a distinct advantage to medication delivery. The speed and convenience these drones can operate underscores their need in the healthcare industry.”

