Mass. driver arrested after alleged road rage incident, vehicle shot at on I-190

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts driver has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident on Monday during which shots were fired at another vehicle as it traveled along Interstate 190 in Holden.

Marcus Trujillo, 45, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Grafton following the incident, state police said. Charges will be forthcoming. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Leominster District Court.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday, a driver reported the alleged road rage incident on Interstate 190 south before Exit 4 to state police, state police said.

The driver told state police that another driver of a Ford F250 pointed a firearm at the victim and fired at their vehicle, state police said.

Troopers met with the victim, who was not injured. Investigators saw damage to the victim’s vehicle consistent with their report.

Investigators later identified the Ford F250 and located Trujillo on Sunrise Avenue in Grafton, where he was arrested without incident. State police said cell phone video provided by the victim helped lead investigators to Trujillo.

Troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit assisted with his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group