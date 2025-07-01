Mass. couple on road trip credited with saving man who crashed into Mississippi River

WINONA, Minn. — A Massachusetts couple on a cross-country road trip sprang into action after witnessing a man crash his pickup truck into the Mississippi River on Monday.

Boston natives Brittany and Dustin were parked in their camper near a rest area in Winona, Minnesota, when they saw the man’s vehicle roll down an embankment into the river, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany immediately called 911, and Dustin jumped into action to help the motorist who was semi-conscious after suffering a medical emergency.

Massachusetts couple saves man in Minnesota

“While the vehicle was submerging into the river, Dustin was able to pull the driver’s door open to free the motorist. He then assisted the motorist to shore to receive medical care,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The vehicle was completely submerged by the time law enforcement arrived on the scene.”

The pickup truck driver, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Without the quick actions of Brittany and Dustin, the end result would have been a lot different,” the sheriff’s office added. “We wish them safe travels as they make their way back to Massachusetts, and we want to applaud them for their life-saving efforts.”

The couple has been chronicling their van adventures on Instagram.

