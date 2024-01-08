Mass. communities hit hardest by storm race to clear snow with heavy rain on the way

METHUEN, Mass. — Many Massachusetts communities, including Methuen, are racing to clear more than a foot of snow with the threat of flooding now in the forecast.

At least 17 inches of snow are reported to have fallen in the Essex County city. Not only is snow an issue, but freezing temperatures are as well.

Public schools in Methuen are closed and the city has also extended its parking ban through noon Monday because of the extent of the storm.

Several areas also have power outages. A tree fell on utility lines on Riverview Boulevard, leaving about 155 customers without power.

With another weather event in mind, heavy rain on Wednesday, Boston 25 meteorologists are urging people to take precautions now in case of flooding.

They say after you clear the snow, clear your gutters and storm drains to try and prevent any flooding.

A tree knocked out power on Riverview Blvd in Methuen. National Grid reports that 155 customers are affected this morning. Methuen saw at least 17 inches of snow in the weekend nor’easter. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/gdPwUK20ya — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 8, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group