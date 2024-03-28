Mass. AG, NCAA, major Boston sports teams announce coalition to tackle youth sports gambling

BOSTON — Boston is hosting the “Sweet 16″ of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, a major sporting event that’s also a major betting event. With that backdrop at TD Garden, a group of heavy hitters announced a new coalition of public officials, Boston’s major sports teams, and the NCAA to educate young people on the dangers of gambling.

Boston 25 News anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spoke one-on-one with Attorney General Andrea Campbell. She’s leading the coalition and says kids as young as middle school are already placing bets, and that can have long-term consequences.

“We want to focus on the well-being of our young people in the AG’s office,” Campbell said. And that’s why she’s increasing the focus on mobile sports gambling.

It’s been legal in Massachusetts for just over a year and it’s highly accessible.

“The fact that you can place a bet on your device at any time of the day is a major concern,” Campbell said. Adding, she feels she has a responsibility to make it as safe as possible.

Thursday at TD Garden, Campbell along with former Massachusetts governor and current NCAA president Charlie Baker, the Mass Gaming Commission Mass Council on Gaming and Health, NCAA, the Civic Action Project, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution announced the youth sports betting coalition.

The group will work to create a curriculum to educate people, namely ages 12-20 years old about the dangers that come with gambling, especially at a young age.

“It’s not just addiction. It’s also behavioral issues that come with it mental health concerns, drug abuse, and substance use disorder,” she said.

Sports betting is big business. In February alone, online sportsbook operators generated $51,826,928 in revenue in Massachusetts. $10,406,507 of which was collected in taxes, according to data from the Mass Gaming Commission.

But the bets can also come at a cost to young athletes.

“One out of three student-athletes, based on our data, has been harassed by bettors,” said Charlie Baker, NCAA president.

Campbell says bringing in the professional teams and their star athletes will enable them to reach young people in more ways.

“We know that young people are less inclined to listen to their governmental officials and agencies, and more inclined to listen to a player from the Patriots or the Celtics or the Bruins. And we think this coalition, having them be a part of it, will amplify the message,” Campbell said.

She believes the coalition in Massachusetts is a first in the nation.

“I think it is unique and a model and can be a model in the country of how we protect young people.”

The coalition will meet for the first time on April 30th to begin working on the curriculum and figuring out how to best target young people with it.

