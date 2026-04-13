Mashpee school bus crashes into a tree after driver suffers medical emergency

MASHPEE, Mass. — A Mashpee school bus crashed into a tree on Monday morning after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to officials.

Masphee Fire Chief Joseph Peltier said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident on Old Barnstable Road and Leather Leaf Lane.

26 elementary school students were being transported to Quashnet Intermediate School and Kenneth C. Coombs school when the crash happened.

The female driver was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. One student was transported for an evaluation as a precaution due to stress from the crash.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said Superintendent Conners.

“Our thoughts are with the driver, who has been a valued member of our transportation team, as she receives medical care. I want to thank the police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who responded quickly and helped care for our students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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