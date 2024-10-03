Marshfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 OUI crash that killed teenage girl

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Marshfield man who was drunk and high behind the wheel when he crashed his car in Pembroke in 2019, killing a 13-year-old girl and seriously injuring two others, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

A Plymouth Superior Court judge handed 36-year-old Gregory Goodsell the sentence after a jury last month found him guilty of murder in the second degree, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and two counts of OUI causing serious bodily injury.

The judge’s 20-year sentence in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center was for the charge of murder, while Goodsell was also given lesser sentences for the other offenses he was found guilty of.

If Goodsell is ever released on probation, the judge prohibited him from applying to have his driver’s license reinstated and ordered him to take part in yearly community service.

On Dec. 29, 2019, Goodsell got drunk and high at a company Christmas party before getting behind the wheel of a company truck and driving at speeds of up to 95 mph, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Around 7 a.m., he collided with a Subaru driven by 55-year-old Elizabeth Zisserson on Route 139 in Pembroke. Zisserson’s 13-year-old daughter, Claire, and her friend, 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, were in the back seat at the time of the crash.

The collision killed Claire Zisserson and caused significant injuries to Elizabeth and Zemotel.

Before Goodsell learned his fate, Claire’s mother and brother delivered emotional impact statements in front of the court.

“After Claire died, I didn’t want to live,” Elizabeth Zisserson said as she wiped away tears. “The ache of Claire’s loss is overwhelming to me.”

Theodore Zisserson added, “It was only after your death that I was able to understand how incredible you were at everything you did. You were murdered. Murdered.”

Goodsell himself then stood up and broke down as he addressed the court.

“For the amount of pain that I have caused, both emotionally and physically, how could I possibly think saying sorry for my actions that morning is good enough for anybody involved in this absolutely devasting tragic accident?” Goodsell said as read from a prepared statement. “Because of my out-of-control mindset and chaotic behavior that entire night, a young lady with a bright future is no longer alive.”

Goodsell added, “Nobody should ever have to attempt to live through the pain that I’ve caused to all these people through my careless, destructive behavior...If I could go back to that day and die, instead of Claire, I would in a heartbeat.”

Goodsell was a former employee at Hi-Way Safety Systems and reportedly was no stranger to driving infractions, racking up 35 offenses before the deadly crash.

At the time of the crash, investigators said Goodsell had a BAC of 0.266 and was under the influence of cocaine.

Police found a bottle of whiskey, a beer can, two nip bottles, marijuana, and a pipe in his vehicle as well.

