Marlboro man pleads guilty to child porn charges, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A Marlboro man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to possessing and distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said.

Larry Stephen, 46, pleaded guilty on March 25 to one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for June 26.

In August 2023, Stephen was indicted by a federal grand jury. He was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on July 18, 2023.

Authorities identified Stephen as a man using a social media platform to receive and post child pornography, according to the charging documents.

On June 7, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Stephen’s home in Marlboro, where Stephen’s cell phone was seized.

A preliminary examination of the cell phone revealed the presence of child pornography, prosecutors said. Stephen “repeatedly” posted images and videos of child pornography videos on a social media platform.

For each of the two charges, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Stephen faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

