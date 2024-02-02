Market Basket workers confront, pin down man who swiped purse from woman’s shopping cart, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Market Basket workers chased after and pinned down a man in a grocery store aisle after police say he swiped a purse from a woman’s shopping cart.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Market Basket store at 460 Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday found the suspected thief being held down by several store employees, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Robert Desmond, 42, of Manchester, allegedly walked by a woman’s shopping cart, reached into her purse, and took her wallet. Police said the victim and another shopper tried to block Desmond from escaping, but he briefly got away.

Desmond was then confronted by store employees who held him down on the floor until officers arrived, according to police. During that struggle, Desmond allegedly bit one of the employees in the hand, causing minor injuries.

Desmond is facing charges of robbery, simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug.

It’s not clear when Desmond will be called to court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

