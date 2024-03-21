March snow on tap for parts of New England this weekend. Here’s what to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — If you thought spring was here, think again because winter is still in the forecast. Snow is on tap for parts of Massachusetts and northern New England this weekend.

The Saturday storm is trending later on arrival, which would mean even less chance for snow in southern New England. This one may start as snow, especially north of the Mass Pike, but turn quickly to rain, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

“I’m not sure there is going to be any impact in the greater Boston area, the North Shore, or Worcester along the Mass Pike,” Spear said in her latest forecast.

The bigger concern is Route 2 northward in the morning hours which Spear says will be slippery as rain comes down and turns the roads to slush.

“Central and northern New England, it is going to be a snowy Saturday,” Spear said. “For us locally we are looking at mostly rain.”

By early afternoon it will flip to rain across southern New England and rain will continue into the evening hours.

There is the potential for “heavy snow” in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to pull out of Massachusetts by Sunday morning.

