Marcelo Mayer undergoes successful surgery on wrist, Red Sox announce

By Boston 25 News Staff
Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - JULY 2: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout after flying out against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on July 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
BOSTON — The Red Sox announced that rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer has undergone successful surgery on his wrist.

According to the Red Sox, Mayer underwent a right wrist arthroscopy, performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at Mass General-Brigham Hospital.

Back on July 23, Mayer left a 9-8 win against the Philadelphia Phillies after feeling discomfort in his wrist during a swing. He was placed on the injured list on July 25.

On Sunday, August 17, Head Coach Alex Cora announced that Mayer’s season would be over.

Mayer is expected to be ready and good to go for next season’s spring training.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

