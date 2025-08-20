Marcelo Mayer undergoes successful surgery on wrist, Red Sox announce

BOSTON — The Red Sox announced that rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer has undergone successful surgery on his wrist.

According to the Red Sox, Mayer underwent a right wrist arthroscopy, performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at Mass General-Brigham Hospital.

Back on July 23, Mayer left a 9-8 win against the Philadelphia Phillies after feeling discomfort in his wrist during a swing. He was placed on the injured list on July 25.

On Sunday, August 17, Head Coach Alex Cora announced that Mayer’s season would be over.

Red Sox INF Marcelo Mayer (right wrist) will undergo season-ending surgery, per manager Alex Cora. pic.twitter.com/bR5fxIApCe — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2025

Mayer is expected to be ready and good to go for next season’s spring training.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

