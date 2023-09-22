Manhunt underway after state trooper hit, dragged by car in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass — A manhunt is underway after a Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck by a car he was attempting to stop in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., the trooper tried to stop the car in a rest area off Route 91 northbound, Massachusetts State Police posted on social media. When the driver tried to escape, the trooper attempted to disengage but was dragged by the vehicle as it sped away, MSP says.

The trooper has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle crashed further up the road and the suspected driver ran into the woods between Route 91 and Route 5.

The search for the driver is active.

