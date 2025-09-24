Manchester police searching for man wanted in apartment stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex.

Police responded to Union Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Arriving officers found a man with a laceration to his right bicep.

The victim told officers he had gotten into a fight with another man, 32- year-old Randy Katanga.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for First Degree Assault for Katanga.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

