Local

Manchester police searching for man wanted in apartment stabbing

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Manchester police searching for man wanted in apartment stabbing (Manchester Police Department)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex.

Police responded to Union Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Arriving officers found a man with a laceration to his right bicep.

The victim told officers he had gotten into a fight with another man, 32- year-old Randy Katanga.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for First Degree Assault for Katanga.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read