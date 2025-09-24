Manchester, NH PD seek assistance identifying individuals in connection with assault and robbery

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in an assault and robbery.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at SOHO Bistro & Lounge on August 9, 2025.

Police say a woman approached an officer to report that she had been assaulted and her purse stolen.

Surveillance footage captured a man and a woman outside the establishment; they were also seen at Quality Fuel and Mart.

Police are asking anyone with information about the individuals or the incident to contact Detective Garrett Bombard at 603-792-5502.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group