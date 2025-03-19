Manchester man pleads guilty to two counts of trafficking over a kilo of fentanyl

CONCORD, N.H. — On Tuesday, March 18, A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking a substantial amount of fentanyl.

Stephen Stangle, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to a plea agreement, Stangle had rented a hotel room at a Hilton Garden Inn in Manchester. On April 17, 2021, officers searched that too, and found around 333 grams of fentanyl, packaged in small bags to sell.

Nearly a year later, on April 9, officers searched another one of Stangle’s rented rooms, this time at an Even Hotel in Manchester, and found approximately 729 grams of fentanyl packaged for sale and $17,963 in proceeds derived from criminal activities.

Stangle is faced with a possible 10-year to-life prison sentence with a 5-year supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine.

Stangle’s scheduled sentencing is on June 25, 2025.

