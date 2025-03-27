Manchester man pleads guilty in connection to massive drug-trafficking operation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man has pleaded guilty after being charged in connection with distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

Luis Maldonado, 50, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, namely, fentanyl and cocaine.

Maldonado is one of 20 other defendants to be charged, with only 14 having been convicted.

According to a plea agreement and court statements, Maldonado was a part of a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that had distributed large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in Manchester and other places.

In 2022, Maldonado’s role was to distribute crack and other drugs for the organization.

Then, in May of 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Maldonado was a passenger in. Officers found that Maldonado had had $12,994 and a digital scale in his backpack, and the vehicle contained a secret compartment used to conceal narcotics. The defendant’s phone was searched and contained text messages between the defendant and others arranging drug transactions.

Maldonado is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 and faces up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

