Manchester man charged with possessing child sexual abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester man is facing 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images following a months-long investigation.

According to police, the Manchester Police Cyber Crime Unit identified 42-year-old James E. Pinet during the investigation.

Police said investigators seized Pinet’s electronic devices and found multiple sexually explicit images of children.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Pinet with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Pinet turned himself in to Manchester police on Oct. 29 and was held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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