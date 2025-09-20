Man, woman stabbed in South End neighborhood of Boston

BOSTON — A man and a woman were stabbed on Friday afternoon in the South End.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 50 East Brookline Street around 3:12 for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and a female with stab wounds.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening, and EMS was called to the scene.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

