Man and woman found fatally shot in Millis deemed murder-suicide, DA says

MILLIS, Mass. — Authorities announced on Wednesday the deadly shooting of two Millis residents was the result of a murder-suicide.

On December 17, 32-year-old Michael Fischella and 25-year-old Tanaia Wilkinson were both found dead near their car from apparent gunshot wounds by a town worker who was driving on a remote roadway near Routes 115 and 27, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Officials say preliminary results from their autopsies suggest Wilkinson’s cause of death was a homicide and Fischella’s death was a suicide.

Both Fischella and Wilkinson were well-known to each other. The pair was living together but are originally from outside Massachusetts, according to Millis Chief Christopher Soffayer.

A final autopsy report is still in the works.

