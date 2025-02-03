Man, woman facing attempted murder charges in connection with Waltham home invasion, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A man and woman are facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with an alleged home invasion and stabbing in Waltham on Saturday, authorities said.

Kevin Watts, 44, and Toshara Ondric, 33, both of Waltham, are charged with attempted murder, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Bacon Street just before 4:45 p.m. found a 59-year-old victim. Police said the victim was treated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

Watts and Ondric were tracked down a short time later and arrested.

In a statement, Waltham police said, “This was not a random assault. There is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

