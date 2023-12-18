Man, woman in 20s found fatally shot on dirt road in Millis, DA says

MILLIS, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds near their motor vehicle in Millis on Sunday morning, the district attorney said.

The two people, both in their 20s and Millis residents, were well known to each other, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. Their deaths are under investigation.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a Millis town worker who was driving on a remote dirt roadway near Routes 115 and 27, found the pair dead at the scene and called police, Morrissey said.

Millis police responded to the area, secured the crime scene, and notified the Massachusetts State Police homicide unit assigned to Morrissey’s office. Crews from State Police Crime Scene Services, including ballistics specialists and chemists from the crime lab, responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

A gun was found below the body of the man, Morrissey said.

“We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement,” Morrissey said. “The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Morrissey said that the investigation continues. The pair, originally from outside Massachusetts, had recently been residing in Millis, according to police.

“The scene is still very active, and authorities are trying to reach next of kin out of state for both parties. We are working closely with Millis detectives and Chief Soffayer as we work through this,” Morrissey said.

Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer said the fatal shootings do “not suggest any ongoing threat or danger” to the community.

“An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents associated with this incident,” Soffayer said. “A heavy police presence in the immediate area is expected to remain in place for several hours as well.”

Milli, a small town in Norfolk County, is bordered by Norfolk, Sherborn, Holliston, Medfield, and Medway. Millis had a population of 8,460 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

