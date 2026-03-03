Man with pending criminal case arrested for allegedly assaulting woman with box cutter

WEBSTER, Mass. — A man with a pending criminal case was arrested in Webster for allegedly slashing an individual with a box cutter and carrying an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number.

According to Webster police, on March 1 at around 12:30 p.m., authorities assigned to the day shift took a report of an incident where a victim had been violently assaulted with a box cutter.

Webster police said the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Ouellette, who allegedly struck the victim in the head numerous times, kicked down the door, choked the victim, and cut them with a box cutter, causing a small laceration to their hip.

Authorities said it was reported that Ouellete was at an apartment at the Hartley Terrace Apartment Complex in Webster and was allegedly armed with a firearm, specifically a shotgun or rifle.

Ouellette was known to be allegedly violent and had been convicted of numerous firearms offenses in the past.

Webster police officers from the day and evening shift proceeded to the apartment complex and surrounded the building, establishing a secure perimeter.

Oullette was taken into custody without incident. Environmental Police, using a certified firearms-sniffing K-9, responded to conduct a sniff of the apartment.

A shotgun was allegedly discovered hidden under a sofa.

The shotgun, a Mossberg 12-gauge, had its serial number allegedly scratched off, making it completely unreadable.

Ouellette does not possess a firearms permit in any state and is a convicted felon, according to authorities.

He was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, improper storage of a firearm, and armed career criminal level 3 (firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes).

Authorities say that at the time of his arrest, Ouellette was under indictment from the Worcester Superior Court for charges stemming from a 2025 incident in which he attempted to burn a house down and assaulted police officers during the course of his arrest.

Oullette was out on bail for that incident and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Authorities said that he had previously served sentences in both state prison and the Worcester County House of Correction for firearms, robbery-related offenses, and other violent crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

